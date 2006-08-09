Disaster / Missing Persons Alert System Adds Another More Agencies To Its Fold

Stateline, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --ComAlert announces the following Agencies have signed up for its state of the art “Public Alert and Warning system” Executive Order June 26th, 2006 The White House, Washington, DC. “Now the citizens of these areas are protected by a state of the art alert system designed to keep people in touch during disasters, a terrorist attack, or missing persons” said Samuel Anderson, CEO and inventor of ComAlert. ComAlert’s direction is to continue in the requirements and beyond of this executive order.



Jasper County Sheriffs Office – Ridgeland, SC; Copiah County Sheriffs Office – Gallman, MS; Olathe Fire Department – Olathe, KS; Ontario County Sheriffs Office – Cananduigua, NY; Williams County EMA – Bryan, OH; Hickman County Sheriffs Office – Centerville, TN; Jackson County Sheriffs Office – Ripley, WV.



It’s every official’s worst nightmare: a natural disaster, terrorist attack, or missing persons (especially children) in their city or municipality. And until recently, cities and police agencies had no real method for communicating with their citizens during times of trouble. Then the ComAlert alert system was introduced, giving cities, municipalities, and ordinary citizen a vital communication tool to be used for emergencies.



Police Departments have also been very interested in the ComAlert system, as it can be used to assist in missing-persons cases. This wasn’t lost on Anderson: “Our police agencies are the front lines of our nation’s security, including being the first responders to missing persons. ComAlert can certainly help them by acting as a database for a person’s information and description, as well as sending out a general alert, instantly.”



ComAlert is completing its development of a special download for users and citizens and any department agencies to use in assisting the public in establishing complete information of their children and record it on any device they choose. The information is kept private and confidential by the citizen and they can have all the information required at any time for law enforcement should there ever come a day that their child or guardianship is missing.



For Anderson, ComAlert represents both years of passionate work, and several hundred thousand dollars of his own money. But he feels that his efforts are paying off: “Our nation’s preparedness and the support of our emergency responders in protecting our communities, and finding our missing persons, especially children, must be a shared effort. Getting funding to assist cities in signing up is a giant step in that direction.”



About Samuel Anderson and ComAlert

Samuel Anderson is the owner of Tekbrokers VENTURES, LLC, which develops cutting edge products and puts patient, intelligent and experienced capital to work. ComAlert is a result of a marriage of vision and technology, and is the leader in emergency communications. To learn more, visit the ComAlert website at www.comalert.com



