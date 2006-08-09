MarketingExperiments.com Announces BizQuest as Winner of its ‘Back of a Napkin’ Business Plan Competition

Atlantic Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --MarketingExperiments.com (MEC Labs), an online marketing research laboratory, today announced BizQuest as the winner of its first ‘Back of a Napkin’ business plan competition where entrepreneurs rivaled for a prize valued at $100,000, but were limited to submitting their business plans succinctly on a 5x7 index card.



“After evaluating all of the plans, we found BizQuest had a unique value proposition in that they offered small businesses the ability to market their companies for sale without using a broker or investment banker,” said Jalali Hartman, director of strategy at MEC Labs. “We were also impressed with the way the BizQuest management team was already executing their existing business plan.”



Since 2003, BizQuest has focused its energies on facilitating the process in which small to medium businesses are bought and sold. The BizQuest Web site offers buyers and sellers valuable tools such as a business broker directory, a franchise center, community forums and a weekly newsletter offering informative articles about buying or selling a business.



“We are convinced that our new relationship with MEC Labs and its staff of world-class marketing professionals will give us fresh insight into the most effective online tools we can use to reach our very unique group of buyers and sellers,” said Dylan Garland, founder and president of BizQuest. “The industry recognition, research partnership and prizes we have received as a result of MEC Labs’ business plan competition is helping to make us a household name among the individuals involved in the ‘business for sale’ process.”



As the winner of MEC’s business plan competition, BizQuest will receive a “business jump-start package” worth approximately $100,000 which will include a six-month marketing research partnership with MEC Labs, a three-month public relations campaign with Politis Communications (http://www.politis.com/), a chance to pitch its business idea to multiple leading venture capital firms and possible office space and administrative services in MEC’s Florida-based research and incubation facility.



About BizQuest

BizQuest is the leading online resource for buying or selling a business. The company has created a global online marketplace to empower buyers and sellers of small to medium-sized businesses. The Web site currently features more than 30,000 listings of businesses for sale at www.BizQuest.com.



About MarketingExperiments.com

MarketingExperiments.Com (MEC) is an online marketing research laboratory dedicated to discovering “what really works” in Internet marketing. MEC engages in primary and secondary research and publishes results in The Marketing Experiments Journal. To conduct relevant, practical experiments, MEC partners with clients such as the New York Times, Reuters News Service LLC, and USA Health Care. MarketingExperiments.com is a member of the MEC Labs Group and a division of Digital Trust, Inc. For more information, please visit www.MarketingExperiments.com.



