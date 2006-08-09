Deacom Named One of the Top 'Vertically Focused Companies to Watch'

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for building component, prefabricated housing, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers, has been recognized as one of the leading “Vertically Focused Companies to Watch” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine in its June/July 2006 issue. Deacom was selected based on the accomplishments of its recent DEACOM ERP implementation projects.



The judging committee of the "Vertically Focused Companies to Watch," which consisted of the editorial staff and the editorial advisory board of the magazine, reviewed solutions across a variety of industries that both addressed the needs of companies of varying sizes, and assisted in the transformation of a diverse mix of the functions that make up the supply chain.



“At Deacom, we aim to go above and beyond the project goals of our building component and process manufacturing customers,” says Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, Inc. “It’s a privilege to be acknowledged by a leading business publication for doing what we do best - helping manufacturers boost both productivity and profitability through our single, integrated ERP solution.”



To learn more about the DEACOM integrated accounting & ERP software system, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Supply & Demand Chain Executive



Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit the magazine at www.SDCExec.com.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.



