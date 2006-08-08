Flowery Branch Coffeeshop Welcomes Student Artists

Flowery Branch, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2006 --Little Artist Studio, located in southern Hall county, allows artist/designer Cathy Little to share techniques with adults and children eager to learn more about acrylic painting, watercolor, pottery, drawing and folk art projects.



Some of her current students will be showcasing their work at Inman Perk Coffee, located at 5866 Spout Springs Rd. in the Villages of Flowery Branch, through the month of August. They will host a reception and meet-and-greet on Friday, August 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the coffeeshop. Little says, "The kids are excited about having their artwork in a 'show'."



About Little Artist Studio

Cathy Little comes from a very creative family and is a native of Georgia. She followed many of her high school friends to Auburn University and graduated in 1984 with a degree in print and environmental graphics. She has designed brochures, logos, wall graphics and signage for buildings. She has also worked as a marketing director for a Historic Preservation and Landscape Architecture firm. For the past four years, she has been developing her style of teaching techniques. She loves working with the kids and wants to help them gain confidence.



About Inman Perk Coffee, LLC

Inman Perk Coffee is a family-owned coffeeshop with two locations in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. Its flagship location is located in its namesake Atlanta neighborhood of Inman Park, and its second location is located in Flowery Branch, near Lake Lanier. Inman Perk Coffee serves specialty coffee and espresso drinks, teas and smoothies, along with decadent desserts and pastries, in a friendly, laid-back environment with free wifi. Visit http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com.