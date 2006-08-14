gomembers Employees Achieve Microsoft Dynamics GP Certifications

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com), the leading technology and solutions provider for member-based organizations, is proud to announce that Chris Prodehl, a gomembers’ Operations staff member, gained his certification for Great Plains Financials. Lee Bartlett, a gomembers’ Project Manager, achieved certification as a Great Plains Installation and Configuration.



The Microsoft Great Plains certification includes classes such as Financials, Installation and Configuration, SQL Server Installation and Maintenance, and Report Writer. Upon completing the courses, participants must pass a thorough Microsoft test in order to be awarded certification. It proves competency in deploying and supporting Microsoft Dynamics GP®.



“Chris and Lee have worked very hard to achieve these certifications. They have put in countless study hours to pass the necessary exams in the required time frame,” stated Jay Barrett, Vice President of Operations for gomembers. “Their hard work helps gomembers fulfill a requirement for becoming a Microsoft Business Solutions Partner.”



Bartlett began working with gomembers in 1994 as a client. Since then, he has worked as Chief Information Officer at a large New York City association and most recently as a Visiting Instructor at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Currently, he is a Project Manager for several Pinnacle clients and has been sharing responsibility for association+ training.



Prodehl has been with gomembers since 1991. He has managed several large projects, and was instrumental in developing the DMG4 accounting package. He looks forward to implementing several Great Plains systems in the future.



Microsoft Dynamics GP® (formerly Microsoft Business Solutions–Great Plains) is a comprehensive business-management solution built on the highly scalable and affordable platform of Microsoft technologies. It offers a cost-effective solution for managing and integrating finances, e-commerce, supply chain, manufacturing, project accounting, field service, customer relationships, and human resources. It's easy to deploy and configure. In addition, with its modular approach, you can license only the functions you currently need, with the option of adding users and additional capabilities in the future.



For more information on gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is the industry leader for meeting and event planners. It is truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, membership, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



About Microsoft



Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.



Microsoft and Great Plains are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corp. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.



