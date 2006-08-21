National Hurricane Conference upgrades its membertrak solution and adds etrak

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is pleased to announce that the National Hurricane Conference (NHC: www.hurricanemeeting.com) is updating their current membertrak solution and adding etrak. It’s the Nation’s forum for education and professional training in hurricane preparedness. The five-day round of speeches, panels and emergency-preparedness courses focuses on helping first-responders, government planners, insurers and other natural-disaster personnel prepare for the hurricane season. It also covers weather, meteorology, and climatology to better understand the forces being fought.



"gomembers is delighted that NHC has decided upgrade their membertrak solution and add the functionality of online registration," said Tom McGourty, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "With etrak, the National Hurricane Conference will be able to significantly streamline their internal operations by allowing their members and attendees to register for the conference, as well as other meetings, renew their memberships and process secure credit card payments online."



meetingtrak™ offers point solutions for meeting, member, fundraising, and education management. meetingtrak™ is a registration system widely embraced by association, corporate, education, independent, and travel management planners. etrak™ allows full online registration and payment by members and attendees. Real-time registration eliminates redundant manual data entry. The web services provide for the flow of data between the web application and your meetingtrak system. cetrak™ is a new module for the industry-leading meetingtrak/ce and etrak. It is designed to provide the opportunity to sell online educational classes, tests and award certificates of completion. membertrak™ includes multi-faceted dues billing, subscriptions, committees, and order entry. It has versions available for Microsoft Access and for Microsoft SQL Server.



Read more about meetingtrak at http://www.meetingtrak.com/. For more information on all of gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



