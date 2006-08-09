Group of Specialty Troubled Teen Boarding Schools Achieve a 96% Success Rate

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --Teen Revitalization, an organization that consists of a group of premier hand-selected boarding schools, recently had a survey where they contacted parents of graduates one year following program completion. They asked parents how they felt about the results their child and family had experienced because of the program, and 96.4% of parents were either “happy” or “very happy” with their results. These results constitute aggregate data from parents with children in all of our schools.



Troubled teens stay for about 12-16 months at most of the selected schools. Some of the schools have a 3 month trial program, but most students need a significant period of time to complete the change process and fully internalize new skills, attitudes, and behaviors. The youth can also earn their high school diploma while attending the school which is sometimes rare among other boarding schools. All the schools operate on an open enrollment policy which means students can start attending a school at any given time. Enrollment in the troubled teen programs is also very quick, most students can be enrolled within 48 hours for those who are experiencing an immediate family crisis.



A traditional day at one of the selected boarding schools is full of activities to assist students in becoming more socially accepted and family-friendly. Students arise early and get ready for the day. The eat breakfast, do a chore and then go to school. Once the academic day is over, students attend their daily character-building workshop. They also have a group meeting each day where they evaluate themselves in several important areas of performance and receive staff ratings and feedback also. In the late afternoon and evening, students may have structured free time, play on-campus games and sports, read, journal, socialize, do homework, etc. In addition to on-camps activities, there are also a variety of off-campus activities that may be attended by students who have earned it. In the late evening, students prepare for and go to bed.



Parents are welcome to take a tour of the boarding schools and Teen Revitalization counselors can assist in setting up the meeting. Parents have an opportunity to meet staff and youth of the programs. Parents are also encourages to contact previous clients to get a first-hand account of the success the boarding schools boast of.



Teen Revitalization also requires that all selected boarding schools integrate the family of the students into the treatment program. This is one factor that has greatly attributed to the success of the boarding schools that Teen Revitalization represents.



Parents who go through Teen Revitalization also receive an assurance that very few troubled teen programs offer: a warranty program. They are so confident in the ability of the represented programs that they offer a warranty that is one-of-a-kind in our industry. If the parent’s child meets the criteria for graduation from one of the programs and for some reason returns to old negative patterns before they turn 18, they will re-enroll them at the school they graduated from for up to 60 days at no extra charge.



For more information please visit http://www.troubledteenprograms.org or contact Russ Bundy at 1-800-429-5090.



