New Water Treatment Products Buying Guide From ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2006 --ForeignTradeExchange.com, an industrial directory and marketplace and member of the industrial network announced today it released a new international directory of water treatment equipment. According to the company the directory has been completely revised from its previous edition and includes offerings from manufacturers, distributors, exporters and other suppliers in 54 countries.



The water treatment equipment and supplies available in the directory include, among others, hose, water indicators, spouts, water purifiers, sterilizers, pipes and fittings, sprayers, strainers, stills, seals and gaskets, valves, water treatment monitors and alarms, reclaimers, water testers, softeners, absorbers, aerators, repellents, analyzers, water treatment system and supplies, ejectors, detectors, filters, electrocoagulation water treatment systems, water and oil separators, extractors, water heaters, water treatment chemcials, boilers and more.



The products cover a wide range of water treatment and processing applications such as rainsoft, ultraviolet, sewage water, swimming pool, drinking water, chlorine water, sea water treatment, commercial, industrial wastewater, water pollution treatment, livestock drinking water treatment, pond water, municipal, spa, hard water, golf course water, cooling water, well water, ozone water, reverse osmosis, domestic water, boiler, waste water recycling, potable, industrial water treatment, magnetic and cooling tower water.



The directory is currently available online at,

Water Treatment Equipment Directory.



"ForeignTradeExchange.com published the first edition of the directory several years ago primarily to help North American based buyers of water treatment equipment find suppliers in Canada and the United States," says Mark Hamilton, business director and vice president of the company. "At the request of many users we have expanded offerings from suppliers in other countries, including Great Britian, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, China, Brazil, Mexico, India and many others."



About ForeignTradeExchange.com



ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/



