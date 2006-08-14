Saving Babli

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --San Diego, CA: Congestive heart failure left 21-year-old Babli Das of Raigarh, India, with a prognosis of less than six months to live, should her condition go untreated. However, thanks to Everyone Needs a Hero, donors from all over the country were brought together to fund a crucial surgery that saved her life.



Since its establishment in April 2004, Everyone Needs a Hero has helped young people in Kenya and India. The organization was founded on the idea of helping people in life-threatening situations who have no means of support. Everyone Needs a Hero devotes itself to changing the world one story at a time.



In their most recent success story, Everyone Needs a Hero collected $3,800 to pay for Babli’s heart valve replacement surgery – an amount that Babli’s family, earning the equivalent of $65 a month, simply could not afford. The operation was performed by eminent cardiac surgeon, Dr. Jayaprasanna, on August 5th at Wockhardt Heart Hospital in Nagpur, India. “Babli’s case is a great example of how ordinary people can make a difference in the world,” says Rachel Walborn, founder of Everyone Needs a Hero.



Everyone Needs a Hero collects donations – of any and every size – at www.EveryoneNeedsaHero.org. The donations are tax deductible, and are used in their entirety to help people in need. In addition, donors can choose which candidate will benefit from their generosity.



“The Internet’s potential as a medium of philanthropy remains largely untapped, but it has immense possibility,” says Walborn. “If enough people contribute, the individual donations can be small, but the overall impact will be enormous.”





