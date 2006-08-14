Managing Automation Relaunches Web Site to Feature a Full Array of Decision-Support Tools

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Managing Automation, a Thomas Publishing Company, LLC media platform, today announced the relaunch of their website on August 1, 2006. The new design, found at www.managingautomation.com, will allow technology manufacturing buyers to more efficiently access the information they need to make purchasing decisions through knowledge centers organized by topics, user defined comparison and matching tools, and a more personalized experience.



“Managing Automation provides highly targeted content, tools and a community that together allow manufacturers to identify and ultimately partner with preferred vendors,” explains Editor-in-Chief David Brousell. “With our new features and functionality, buyers will find it easier to utilize our content and tools, and will be better able to define strategies, research solutions, and compare/select products.”



Publisher Heather Mikisch adds, “With the depth of information available on Managing Automation Online, we wanted to improve the user experience, helping buyers more readily find the information they need to make decisions. Our new online design will not only speed up the process, it will allow buyers to make decisions better, faster, and with less risk.”



Some of the new features include:

- Tools: Product comparison matching engine with user defined requirements featured on home page, with links to the product directory

- Navigation: Better access to content with top navigation bar and tab structure for News and Resources

- Customization: “My MA” lets registered users save product searches and comparisons

- Content: New multimedia content, including videos and podcasts; expanded Knowledge Centers in 16 topic areas such as CRM, ERP, RFID, supply chain management and business intelligence

- Community: share feedback and collaborate with peers through The Brousell Blog and Ask the Expert



About Managing Automation

Managing Automation is an integrated media resource for business and technology decision makers in manufacturing. The print publication and website (www.managingautomation.com) enable manufacturing management to analyze, select, implement and operate technologies to enhance their business processes for increased effectiveness and competitiveness in the market place.



