Legal Directory MyAbogado.com Draws Public and Legal Communities Together

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2006 --A new directory has emerged from the internet arena to change the way people find legal information. MyAbogado.com has grown into one of the most popular legal directories on the internet, allowing users to locate legal professionals across the country, to conduct their legal research, to locate real estate agents, and to search the web through Google—all in one place.



MyAbogado.com was the vision of a practicing New York lawyer, Stephen Kahn who wanted a way to bring the public and legal community together. He created myAbogado.com to serve as a gathering place for regular users and law professionals alike.



Users have access to real estate information and agents, directories of lawyers, laws, and other information. They can also use the ‘Ask a Lawyer’ function, which allows users to email legal questions to participating attorneys in their area; the attorney will then get back to them with the requested information.



Law professionals have wide access to legal forums, the ability to network with other legal professionals, the ability to locate expert witnesses, and more. Another advantage for law professionals is the ability to advertise inexpensively and reach millions of users. There is a wealth of research information and links, including access to an online law bookstore, Barrister Books.



Key Features & Benefits



• Ask a Lawyer function allows the public to submit legal questions that are answered by participating attorneys;

• Access to Court Calendars and Statutes in all 50 States;

• Access to legal forms;

• Helpful research links;

• The ability to network with other professionals across the country;

• The ability to locate expert witnesses;

• Medical information;

• The ability to reach millions of potential clients inexpensively;

• 11 real estate/financial calculators to help in the purchase of a home, as well as a present value calculator;

• Free help wanted ads.



For more information about myAbogado.com or any of their services, please visit http://www.myAbogado.com.



About myAbogado.com

My "Abogado” the Spanish word for Lawyer, was created and is operated by a practicing New York lawyer, as a centralized way to bring the public and legal community together. The site provides the legal community and litigation support providers with a low cost method to market their services to other professionals and members of the public across the country.



