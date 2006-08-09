Luxoft Earns Membership in the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Program

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --Luxoft, Russia’s leading provider of end-to-end information technology services and solutions, today announced it is a new member in the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Program. With expertise in custom development and data management solutions together with specialization in business intelligence and smart client development, Luxoft enhances its ability to develop and deploy robust business software, which helps clients better manage and capitalize on their company's data.



"Being a Gold member of the program extends Luxoft’s expertise in providing high-quality software development services," said Dmitry Loschinin, President and CEO, Luxoft. “We’ll have access to the latest technical materials and Microsoft technologies to help our clients prepare .NET-based solutions.”



The Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Program provides a way for customers to identify companies that have proven their commitment and expertise in one or more specialized areas when delivering Microsoft technologies. Specifically, those related to Microsoft SharePoint™ Portal 2001, Exchange 2000 Server, or SQL Server™ 2000.



Microsoft Certified Partners, who meet the highest set of criteria, including advanced certification and a portfolio of real-world customer references, are identified as Gold Certified – the most skilled partners in specific solution areas.



“Core to most business challenges today is developing a reliable system to round up, manage and utilize data within their organization that allow better data tracking and dissemination from legacy data stores to new systems,” said Allison Watson, Vice President of the Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “Microsoft recognizes that companies want a technology partner who has experience in this business of managing critical company data. Today, Microsoft recognizes Luxoft for demonstrated customer satisfaction with prior successes with these critical deployments. This distinction brings value to the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Program and makes it clear that Luxoft has the skills and experience to provide high-quality collaborative solutions on Microsoft technology.”



About Luxoft

Luxoft, founded in 2000, is a global software developer and IT services exporter with operations in the US, UK, Ukraine and Russia. Luxoft has the world’s largest delivery capabilities in Russia and CIS.



Luxoft provides a full range of custom software development services and enjoys long-term relationships with clients including some of the best-known global business leaders, such as Boeing, Deutsche Bank, IBM and Dell. Luxoft also works closely with many mid-size growth companies and independent software vendors (ISVs).



Luxoft’s software development processes meet the highest quality standards, and the company was the first in Europe to achieve Level 5 CMMI quality certification. Luxoft runs research and offshore development centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Dubna, Omsk, and Kiev, Ukraine.



Luxoft has recently been recognized by BusinessWeek as the top emerging outsourcing provider in Russia and Eastern Europe, was ranked as the top IT services company on the Rising Star list in the IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100, and was featured in Global Services Magazine’s Global Services 100 which recognizes the world’s most innovative business and technology service providers.



