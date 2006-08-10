BMC Capital Provides $625,000 Loan for Jiffy Lube Building in Humble, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --Dallas, Texas — BMC Capital announced on Tuesday August 8, 2006, that it originated a $625,000 loan for the acquisition of a building housing a Jiffy Lube at 1900 FM 1960 Bypass Road East in Humble, Texas, a northern suburb of Houston.



Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC’s headquarters in Dallas, originated the 65% LTV loan, which features a 5-year fixed-rate term and a 30-year amortization. John Glass of Marcus and Millichap represented the seller and Scott McDonald of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the Utah-based buyer.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for the single-tenant retail property sector nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist in providing multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



