BEC– Tero Exhibitions Ready To Make Thailand a Global Trade Hub with Grand Opening of “World for Women”

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --BEC-Tero Exhibitions Co., Ltd. announces that it is now ready to welcome some 30,000 to 50,000 Thais and international visitors to the grand opening of its very first grand event, “World for Women”, that will feature a new and innovative approach that aims to inspire the ladies of today. To be held at BEC Tero Hall, Suan Lum Night Bazaar in Bangkok, Thailand from 10-14 August 2006 under the company’s concept of being “Innovative, Informative, and Inspirational”, the grand show will feature various activities with special promotions from top Thai and international companies as major exhibitors who will offer a wide array of products and services focused on all the facets of today’s modern women.



The event boasts of having top-notch products and services on display: from beauty products to innovative technology and selective brand automobiles. To maximize the exposure of participating companies, BEC-Tero Exhibitions has prepared various activities in this five-day event, featuring a center stage for variety live shows and product demonstrations.



The talk shows will deal on interesting topics on women, among them a discussion on health and beauty in “Daily Practice Exercise”; a talk that aims to lead women to have more fun and be happy about who they are through the right way of thinking in “Innovative Theories of being a Lady”;



Meanwhile, the BAZAAR’s Guru will give advice to women on improving self-image during the “Get Dressed for The Red Carpet” talk session while tips from popular stylists for “Mini Make Overs” will share insights on defining personal unique character and expressing self-confidence.



Aside from the red carpet welcome prepared for the grand opening, exhibition guests will be treated to product launches of different brands and companies will be offering discounts and other promotional campaigns.



Some exhibitors—such as Mercedes Benz, Mazda, and JRD Lady Scooter will have special offers and test drives. The visitors can select quality beauty and fashion products and services from L’occitane, De Bua, FaCha, Talika, FANCL, Eucerin, accessories from Rester, KURON, Global Medical Clinic, apparel from Avise' and Playboy, and cool luggage from Caggioni.



For those who are planning to finally settle down, be prepared because professional wedding studios such as The Classic Studio, Your Studio, King&Queen Wedding Studio, My Memory Studio and White Mary will be there with their best offers of marital bliss packages. In addition, John Robert Powers and Wall Street Institute will participate in this show.



To enhance one’s health, quality products and services including More EPA, Blackmores, Scoth, Amaxs, Secret Shape, St. Carlos Medical Spa, The Capitol Club, True Fitness, Absolute Yoga, Bumrungrad Hospital, TRSC International Lasik Center, and Slimming & Spa will be available in the show.



“World for Women” will be held at BEC Tero Hall, Suan Lum Night Bazaar from 10 to14 August 2006 at 11.30 – 21.30 hrs. Get your tickets at www.world4womenshow.com, www.becteroex.com, www.thaiticketmaster.com and exhibitors.



