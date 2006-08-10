Auriga Represents Russian Software Outsourcing in Germany

Amherst, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --In July 2006 Karlsruhe City Hall had presented the special report on Russian IT outsourcing market. Auriga was the only Russian software services company invited to take part in the meeting with regional University, Technopark and IT companies’ representatives.



“Meeting with Karlsruhe IT companies had proved our confidence that there is a huge potential for mutual cooperation in the terms of IT and software services between Germany and Russia. German companies still do not have a confident understanding of Russian potential and capabilities in IT related sphere. We are interested to prove that Russia can become a reliable partner in complex IT projects,” says Alexis Sukharev, Auriga’s President and Founder. “While speaking at industry events and meeting companies that look for an outsourcing partner, it is absolutely clear to see how the interest to Russian engineering skills has grown in just a few years.”



The meeting at the Karlsruhe Region has resulted in profound understanding of the current Russian software development capabilities and specific benefits that Russian IT talent may bring to German companies. Karlsruhe Economic Development Department is planning to support and stimulate collaboration between regional IT companies and Auriga as one of the leading Russian IT services vendors.



In January 2006 Global Services, owned by CMP-CyberMedia LLC., and neoIT, included Auriga in the Top 5 list of IT services companies to watch in Central and Eastern Europe. Auriga established a local representative office in France earlier this year and plans to reinforce its European presence with opening an office in Germany next year.



About Auriga, Inc.

Auriga – is the American IT outsourcing services provider with development centers in Russia (since 1990). Auriga was the first to adopt the Remote Engineering Center (REC) concept as its driving strategy. Recognized as one of the Top 5 outsourcing providers in Central & Eastern Europe, Auriga focuses on delivering robust business and technology solutions to the high-tech and specialty equipment manufacturers worldwide. Auriga’s client list includes such industry majors as IBM, Draeger Medical Systems, LynuxWorks, NMS Communications, and many others.

