Travel Insurance: The Average Trip Length For Visitors To Canada Is 3 Months

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --No one plans on being ill or injured while on holidays, this is why most visitors to Canada underestimate the likelihood of such an occurrence happening to them. But the fact is illness or injury can happen, especially with longer trips. Travel insurance quotes completed online at http://www.kanetix.ca show that the average trip length for visitors to Canada is 3 months.



Canadians and visitors alike often forget that without Canadian Medicare coverage, emergency medical care can be extremely costly. According to a leading Canadian travel insurance provider, daily hospitalization rates can range from $1500 per day to $3500 per day for non-residents. These rates also vary by province, type of treatment and the condition of the patient upon admission to the facility.



Travel health insurance for visitors to Canada helps protect visitors from unexpected costs due to accidents, health and medical emergencies. As well, in the event of a serious accident or illness, travel health and medical insurance for visitors also pays for the cost of returning them home.



In general, emergency travel health and medical insurance for visitors to Canada can be purchased by visitors to Canada who are:



* Not insured or eligible for benefits under a Canadian Government Health Insurance Plan.

* Currently in good health.

* Have been in Canada for less than 2 years.



Visitors to Canada policies typically provide up to $10,000 to $150,000 in coverage and provide emergency medical coverage for the following medical care:



* Emergency hospitalization

* Emergency medical services and treatment

* Local ambulance services

* Prescription drugs

* Emergency transportation/air ambulance

* Return home

* Dental accidents



Why risk travelling without travel medical insurance for visitors when travel health insurance for visitors to Canada can cost as little as $2 per day? Compare free travel insurance quotes for visitors to Canada by visiting http://www.kanetix.ca/visitors-to-canada.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, http://www.kanetix.ca is Canada's leading national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the http://www.kanetix.ca website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. kanetix visitors can select the insurance quote of their choice and where available, choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is a leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



Gregory Ellis

Co-founder, kanetix

1-888-854-2503

http://www.kanetix.ca



