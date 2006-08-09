Entrepreneurs Compete in StartupNation Elevator Pitch Contest “Pitch Off” to Win Startup Coaching

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --StartupNation (www.startupnation.com), a leading provider of online content and community for entrepreneurs, announced its Elevator Pitch Contest “Pitch Off.” Beginning August 12th, six contestants will give “elevator pitches” promoting their business idea on the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio program for the chance to win business coaching from StartupNation.



“If you’re trying to take a business from idea to reality, you’ve got to have a sizzling Elevator Pitch and have to be able to deliver it to your ‘dream financier’ in a minute or less,” states Rich Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder and StartupNation Radio Co-host. “Our Elevator Pitch Contest provides an entertaining forum for entrepreneurs to refine their pitches, as well as obtain community feedback from fellow entrepreneurs and mentors through StartupNation.com.”



Contest Details



August 12- 21

Six contestants pitch their great business ideas on StartupNation Radio.

Entrepreneurs in the StartupNation community listen on air or online and vote for their favorite elevator pitch at www.startupnation.com, from which three finalists are chosen.



August 26

Three finalists deliver their Elevator Pitches on StartupNation Radio.



September 8

The Elevator Pitch Contest “Pitch Off” winner is announced on www.startupnation.com.



Contestant Elevator Pitches can be heard on www.startupnation.com, starting Saturday, August 12th at 8 p.m. EST. Listeners can also check their local station listings for StartupNation Radio to hear Elevator Pitches on radio stations in their market.



About StartupNation

Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation

(www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant online community that provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, blogs, podcasts and seminars, as well as networking opportunities with peers, mentors and customers through StartupNation’s online community. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are serial entrepreneurs, successful inventors, angel investors, and authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005). They’ve been featured in numerous international publications and frequently appear as experts on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248.540.9660 ext. 333

