3,000 Computer and Technology Tips to Take Better Digital Photos, Protect Against Spyware, Save Time

Digital camera and computer help website MalekTips ( http://www.malektips.com ) announced the expansion of its free computer and technology tips library, currently numbering over 3,000 tips. The collection now includes an increased number of articles on pertinent subjects such as digital cameras and photography, removing adware and spyware, using the Internet, and the Windows XP(c) operating system.



Some of the latest advice on MalekTips includes:



* Taking spectacular digital photos of autumn foliage



* Configuring the Internet Explorer 7 Beta 3 web browser, increasing privacy and making webpages easier to read



* Increasing the effectiveness of spyware cleaners by using your computer's "Safe Mode"



The MalekTips site also explains:



* What to look out for when shooting digital photographs at American football games



* How to organize files inside folders on Windows XP to help find what you need



* Where to find free online anti-spyware scanners to help determine if your computer has been infected by malware



"Though computers are faster and digital cameras increase in functionality, technology is not always easy to comprehend." said Andrew Malek, owner of MalekTips. "With this milestone of 3,000 computer and technology tips our goal is the same - help people use computers and technology more efficiently. Our readers have access to a range of advice, from spyware prevention tools to tweaking the latest versions of web browsers, from shooting digital photos at sporting events such as baseball and football to increasing productivity in Microsoft Office applications - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook."



About MalekTips:



MalekTips is a computer and digital camera / photography information website run by Envision Programming, a software company based in Knoxville, TN. Online since 1998, MalekTips maintains and follows its mission statement by "offering free computer help, hints, and tips to the Internet populace." Thousands of viewers every month utilize the help library to answer questions and gain advice. MalekTips can be found on the World Wide Web at http://www.malektips.com .



