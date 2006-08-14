Don’t Get Wet In Philadelphia

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Visitors to the King of Prussia Mall near Philadelphia have a new way to relax! Relax Oasis™; featuring the SpaCapsule® began operating last month.



With SpaCapsule® visitors to the kiosk can get a full body massage from “head to toe” without undressing or getting wet. The patented technology uses water from multiple jets to massage your body. You lie in the futuristic capsule and the water pulsates over you while you enjoy a DVD or music and aromatherapy. And the best part…you never get wet. The waterproof barrier keeps you dry and ready to get back to shopping after the 10-15 minute session.



SpaCapsule® has been featured in the Relax Oasis™ Franchise along with Heaven’s Therapy® products to create one of the most frequently visited kiosks in malls throughout the United States.



“Entrepreneurs have been looking at the traffic associated with the SpaCapsule® at malls such as Sawgrass Mills in Ft Lauderdale, FL and the King of Prussia Mall in PA and have been waiting for Relax Oasis to become a reality” Stated Allen Licht, managing director for SpaCapsule®.



“The sales of our products when combined with the SpaCapsule® is unbelievable” stated Frank Friedland, President of Heaven’s Therapy. “Franchise owners are enjoying increased revenue.”



"... we are the best looking kiosk in King of Prussia Mall. SpaCapsule® attracts people for massage. Once people are in the kiosk we are able to sell them many other items that we carry. The combination is great." Greg Zhivaluk. King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania





