HOEPA Calculation Made Simple for Mortgage Professionals

Murfreesboro, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Wholesale lenders and brokers have a quick and easy solution making sure their mortgage loans stay EXEMPT from HOEPA Section 32 Coverage.



EZdesk, Inc. a provider of lending solutions for mortgage professionals developed this desktop solution for mortgage brokers, lenders and wholesalers.



Many times loan closings were delayed when at the last moment, small overcharges were discovered, thus causing the loan to be delayed while the package was reprice properly.



According to Paul Christison, EZdesk, Inc. president, these delays can be avoided by checking the APR, Points and Fees at the time of submission using automated HOEPA Section 32 Compliance Made Simple, Worksheet and Calculator software.