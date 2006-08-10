Blue Satin Skin Available on Screaming Bee Web Site

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of the Blue Satin Skin graphical add-on for the award-winning product MorphVOX Voice Changer. The new skin provides the application with a streamlined look and enhanced functionality. The Screaming Bee Web site provides more information on this graphical component and access to a free download.



“The new skin is designed to save desktop space,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “A number of our customers need to run MorphVOX in a small area. This skin helps to meet this need that without any loss of functionality.”



Blue Satin Skin is a free graphical add-on for MorphVOX voice changing software. It is designed for ease-of-use and optimized for a small desktop. For those who are looking to save precious space, this add-on will economize the desktop without compromising functionality.



This plug-and-play add-on can be downloaded from the Screaming Bee Web site and easily installed. The skin can function quite well on a desktop as small as 800 x 400 pixels. Further information on the Blue Satin Skin component can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/bluesatinskin.aspx .



Screaming Bee has created many new audio and graphical add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects. In addition, graphical add-ons such as skins can provide even more customization to MorphVOX. Add-ons are free and can be downloaded from Screaming Bee.



MorphVOX is currently used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their online character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com .



