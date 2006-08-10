uCertify announces new Practice Test for MCSE 70-297

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --uCertify, a leading organization in the field of IT certification exam preparations, has announced the release date for its Exam Simulation PrepKit for Microsoft exam 70-297. The company is offering a huge discount of 50% for the students who prefer to buy before the final release date of September 15, 2006.



Exam 70-297 is the core requirement for MCSE and an elective requirement for CCIA (Citrix Certified Integration Architect) certification. This exam measures a candidate’s ability to plan, implement and maintain a Microsoft Windows Server 2003 Active Directory and Network Infrastructure.



“This PrepKit closely reflects the actual pattern of the exams and covers all the objectives laid down the exam vendors. A team of experienced authors and researchers, all certified professionals, have toiled hard to make this PrepKit an efficient tool for success. It not only resembles the real exam in its pattern and the areas covered but also gives the candidates a thorough understanding of the technology involved," said Mark Smith, Director, Product Management, uCertify.



This new PrepKit comprises three mock tests containing more than 60 questions with 7 case studies and 36 exhaustive study notes. The detailed score report after each test presents a topic wise analysis of the candidate's performance, so that the candidate has an idea of what and where he is lacking in. As all uCertify kits, this PrepKit, too, offers the tests both in diagnostic and adaptive modes of testing. Likewise, simulation tests can be taken in Learn as well as Test mode.



The company is offering a free evaluation version with limited number of questions and study notes. To download it just click here: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-297.html



The company says that with uCertify PrepKits, success is guaranteed. But if a customer does not qualify the exam in a single attempt, the company promises to refund his money. To know more about this policy just follow this link: http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify



uCertify, a decade old name in IT certification field, specializes in providing exam simulation PrepKit and study materials, which have benefited the students worldwide. The company prepares study materials for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The PrepKits are developed after exhaustive research and innovation by a panel of vastly experienced and certified authors to tutor the aspirants with the latest and perfect study material for IT certifications.



More information about uCertify is available here: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



Stephen Fleming

uCertify.com



