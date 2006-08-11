Wondershare Pocket DVD Studio Nominated for Best Software Awards 2006

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2006 --Wondershare Inc, a leading developer of innovative video, digital imaging and DVD authoring software, has received a prestigious award from the Smartphone & Pocket PC magazine. Wondershare Pocket DVD Studio for Smartphone has been nominated for a 2006 Best Software Award in the "Video" category by the Smartphone & Pocket PC magazine staff and its Board of Experts.



Smartphone & Pocket PC magazine’s Annual Best Software Awards helps users select software that best suit their Windows Mobile Pocket PC and Smartphone needs by honoring companies that produce outstanding software. Since the award came into existence in 2001, it has become one of the most influential awards in the multimedia software industry. This year comes the sixth annual best software judgment by the Smartphone & Pocket PC magazine. There are 80 expert judges who conduct these awards from a database of over 4000 products with over 650 nominees, 100 categories. And in the "Video" category there are only 4 products nominated as 2006 best software, including 2005 winner and finalist which were automatically nominated. All expert judges are prominent Web Site associates, Microsoft MVPs, support forum contributors, and Smartphone & Pocket PC magazine contributors. So for Wondershare Inc, this honor is further evidence that our products are leading edge and that they meet the needs of a diverse user base.



Wondershare Pocket DVD Studio is a product which makes you watch your DVD movies on your Pocket PC, Palm, Smartphone or Portable Media Center. Since its launch, Wondershare Pocket DVD Studio has become more and more popular with different kinds of users. It is priced only at $29.95 USD and it is available for download from the company's web site. For more information about this popular software, please refer to http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/pocket-dvd-studio.html



About Wondershare Inc

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. In this pursuit, the company was aware of the need for easy to use multimedia programs with reasonable price, its extensive software line enables users of all levels to easily and effectively edit, organize and manage their multimedia files or convert them to other format and medium. There is more information about the company on its official web site. http://www.wondershare.com

