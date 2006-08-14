BMC Capital Provides $775,000 Loan for an Advanced Auto Building in Alton, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, August 10, 2006, that it originated a $775,000 loan for the purchase of a 7,000 sq. ft. building housing an Advanced Auto retail location in Alton, Texas, a city in the southeast corner of the state near the Mexican border.



Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated the 55% LTV recourse loan, which features a 10-year fixed-rate term with a 30-year amortization. The Kam Group from Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender of single-tenant retail loans nationally and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist in providing multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.





