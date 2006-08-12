By Order of Sheriff Stephen M. Oelrich - Alachua County Sheriff's Office Auction

Gainesville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2006 --By Order of Sheriff Stephen M. Oelrich, Ben Campen Auctioneers will be conducting the 2nd Annual Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Seized & Surplus Property Auction this Saturday, August 12th at 9:00AM. The Auction will take place at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located at 2621 SE Hawthorne Rd. Gainesville, Florida.



Ben Campen Auctioneers will be selling the Sheriff’s surplus lawn and exercise equipment, computers, laptops, 22 Crown Victoria patrol cars and numerous administrative vehicles, SUVs and even a RV and livestock trailer. Also included in the auction will be seized property including cars, trucks, bicycles, diamond rings, gold jewelry and a variety of other items. There has been much interest in a seized 1972 Chevy Impala that will be sold at the Auction. A $300. cash deposit is required immediately upon being declared the successful bidder of any vehicle. A complete Auction Catalog (with terms and conditions) and pictures of items to be sold is available at www.CampenAuctions.com



A preview of the vehicles will be on Friday, August 11th from 12:00pm – 4:00pm. On Saturday, August 12th preview & registration will begin at 7:30 am. The Auction begins at 9 am.



Last year’s Auction conducted by Ben Campen Auctioneers was deemed a great success for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the community. This year’s auction promises to be the same. It is open to the public, anyone may purchase.



Ben Campen founded Ben Campen Auctioneers in 1967. Since then, the company has conducted hundreds of Auctions throughout America including high profile sales such as The Old Florida Capital Building in Tallahassee, FL in May, 1979. Over the years, Ben Campen has raised over a million dollars for Charity by the auction method. He continues to be involved in many other charitable and community organizations including the Rotary Club, Girls Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the American Red Cross and Junior Achievement



Contact:

Ben Campen

President

Certified Professional Auctioneer

Phone: 352-262-5348

E-Mail: bcampen@bellsouth.net



