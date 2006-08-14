Beta Version Of Chart Modelkit Has Been Released.

Altay, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Perpetuum Software LLC has released beta version of Chart ModelKit for .NET- a powerful chart component for .NET that makes the process interactive graph and chart building easy. The basic features of the product are the following:



• True WYSIWIG designer.

• It is possible to visually adjust any chart element without the need to code.

• Advanced data binding model provides a unique set of capabilities for constructing charts without the need to code.

• Unique object architecture of Chart ModelKit provides an ability to combine objects arbitrarily and thus to create unique chart configurations that are difficult or impossible to build using other approaches.

• The product is included in .NET ModelKit Suite package and is easily integrated into such components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit and OLAP ModelKit.

• The following export filters are offered: SVG, Flash, BMP, JPEG, GIF, PNG, TIFF.



Comprehensive overview of Chart ModelKit functionality can be found on:

http://www.perpetuumsoft.com/Product.aspx?lang=en&pid=42



Chart ModelKit beta version is available free evaluation:

http://www.perpetuumsoft.com/Downloads.aspx?lang=en&pid=42



About Company:

Perpetuum Software specializes in development of high-quality .NET and ASP.NET software components compatible with MS Visual Studio .NET, C# Builder, Delphi .NET and other IDEs supporting .NET Framework. Such use-proven components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit, OLAP ModelKit and other .NET components by Perpetuum Software are already well known on the software development market and are used by developers in more than 50 countries.



