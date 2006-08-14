Perpetuum Software LLC

Beta Version Of Chart Modelkit Has Been Released.

Perpetuum Software LLC announces the release of a beta version of Chart ModelKit.

 

Altay, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Perpetuum Software LLC has released beta version of Chart ModelKit for .NET- a powerful chart component for .NET that makes the process interactive graph and chart building easy. The basic features of the product are the following:

• True WYSIWIG designer.
• It is possible to visually adjust any chart element without the need to code.
• Advanced data binding model provides a unique set of capabilities for constructing charts without the need to code.
• Unique object architecture of Chart ModelKit provides an ability to combine objects arbitrarily and thus to create unique chart configurations that are difficult or impossible to build using other approaches.
• The product is included in .NET ModelKit Suite package and is easily integrated into such components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit and OLAP ModelKit.
• The following export filters are offered: SVG, Flash, BMP, JPEG, GIF, PNG, TIFF.

Comprehensive overview of Chart ModelKit functionality can be found on:
http://www.perpetuumsoft.com/Product.aspx?lang=en&pid=42

Chart ModelKit beta version is available free evaluation:
http://www.perpetuumsoft.com/Downloads.aspx?lang=en&pid=42

About Company:
Perpetuum Software specializes in development of high-quality .NET and ASP.NET software components compatible with MS Visual Studio .NET, C# Builder, Delphi .NET and other IDEs supporting .NET Framework. Such use-proven components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit, OLAP ModelKit and other .NET components by Perpetuum Software are already well known on the software development market and are used by developers in more than 50 countries.

Source: Perpetuum Software LLC
Posted Monday, August 14, 2006 at 10:53 AM CDT - Permalink

 