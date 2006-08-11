2X Announces Nikolaos Makris as CEO

Frankfurt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2006 --2X, a leading developer of desktop virtualization and thin client computing software, today announced Nikolaos Makris as the company's Chief Executive Officer effective 8 August 2006. Former CEO Nick Galea will become President in charge of marketing.



Nikolaos Makris has been promoted to CEO, having served as President with the company since September 2005. Nikolaos brings over 15 years of Senior Management experience and sales expertise. In 1994 Nikolaos set up GFI Software GmbH and built GFI into a number one brand in the Central European communications and security software market. Nick Galea will move to the position of President and will remain in charge of marketing.



"In his position as President, Nikolaos demonstrated his ability to manage the companies operations and build a worldwide sales and distribution channel. He has also shown his ability to shape the strategic direction of 2X. I am very confident that he will be able to meet the new challenge of CEO of 2X," said Nicholas Galea, "I believe 2X has a bright future and I'm excited to be able to work with Nikolaos in further expanding the company."



"This past year has seen thin client computing accelerate tremendously in comparison with other IT market segments. This process is fuelled by the continuous fat client security and administration problems, as well as the prospect of an expensive Vista roll out. Over the past year, our team has developed a strong product portfolio of thin client computing software and I am excited to be able to lead 2X to a dominant market position in the thin client computing market. Our strategy is to build a large installed user base and community around our products, backed by the 2X channel partner program and our highly motivated teams." announced Nikolaos Makris, CEO 2X.



About 2X



2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer for Windows/Linux, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services and 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de (German), www.2xsoftware.it (Italian), www.2xsoftware.fr (French), www.2xsoftware.es (Spanish).



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information:

Please email Tamara Borg on tamara@2x.com

2X Software Ltd: Tel: (+49) 69 710456-424; Fax: (+49) 69 710456-450

URL: http://www.2x.com



