Dolcielo Spices Up the Holidays with Cranberries

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2006 --Dolcielo, Inc., the gourmet brownie company that is targeted for adults, pulls back the curtains to reveal a new flavor for the holiday season, Elegrazia™. Available from late October through December 31, this new addition showcases a special blend of dark chocolate, walnuts, cranberries and Triple Sec.



“The taste of cranberries brings back memories of the holiday season,” says Owner Nanette Littlestone. “Cold weather, spicy aromas, friends and family gathering together to celebrate with good food. It’s the perfect time to honor tradition.”



The cranberry and chocolate treat sparked the idea for Dolcielo. The secret method that carefully balances the tart fruit with sweet orange has been over a year in the making.



Named by combining two Italian words – dolci (sweet) and cielo (heaven) – the company offers a line of decadent gourmet brownies made with dried fruit and premium liqueurs. The four original combinations are: Amureo™ – apricots with Disaronno Amaretto; Bellasanti™ – cherries with Cherry Heering; Celesola™ – pineapple with Bacardi Gold; and Donamato™ – plums with Kahlúa Especial. The company also offers an original brownie without fruit and liqueur, the Divina™, for those who prefer an unadulterated sweet.



Dolcielo brownies are available in either half-dozen or dozen quantities. Only the finest natural ingredients and premium liqueurs are used to present a superior taste experience. Packaged in eye-catching gift boxes, they make the perfect gift, not only for the holidays, but for any occasion.



Dolcielo was founded in 2005 from a love of baking and sharing good food. Owner Nanette Littlestone wanted to introduce a product that was sophisticated and tasty to the consumer; as well as give back to the community. With that idea in mind, Dolcielo donates two percent of each sale to Heifer International and the National Wildlife Federation. For further information, visit www.dolcielo.com or call 1-888-DOLCIELO.



