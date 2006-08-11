QC Software Ranked “Keep an Eye On” by START-IT Magazine

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2006 --START-IT magazine today announced the winners of its ninth annual Hottest Companies Awards. The Hottest Companies Awards are open to any technology vendor that has developed an innovative application for the manufacturing industry. Nominees were judged based on the following criteria: their growth record for the past three years, how their product/service is unique, what makes them “hot” over a competitor, what accomplishments or hurdles they have had to overcome, and what awards/honors they have received in the past year.



“Being named a ‘Hot’ company is a true testament of the dedication and forward-thinking technology approach toward providing manufacturers with the solutions they need to be efficient as well as competitive in today’s economy,” says John Buell, editor-in-chief of START-IT. Among the many entries received, the judges of START-IT’s Hottest Companies competition selected 40 manufacturing technology providers as "Hot." Another seven were chosen as "Keep an Eye On," and one was designated as "Up and Coming.”



Keep An Eye On companies included QC Software Inc. QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the editors of START-IT," said Thomas A. Verzi, Jr., vice-president with QC Software. "Our appearance on this prestigious industry ranking validates our ability to develop and deliver real world business solutions to global organizations -- we put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we're proud to assist distributors in achieving their business objectives employing Warehouse Control Systems utilizing our innovative technology."



Peggy Smedley, Editorial Director with START-IT, noted, “QC Software has achieved great success and consistent growth providing technologically advanced, innovative solutions with a focus on quality and customer service.”



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enable companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



Thomas A. Verzi Jr.

VP Sales & Marketing

TomVerzi@qcsoftware.com

QC Software, Inc.

www.qcsoftware.com

(513) 469-1424



