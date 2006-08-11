Visibility Performed Training for Rotoflex on vTimeSheet

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2006 --Rotoflex is the leader in design of high performance labeling equipment including inspection machines, slitting and rewinding machines, die cutting machines, and security sensitive solutions, such as security label inspection for pharmaceutical quality control. Rotoflex uses project-based Visibility ERP (enterprise resource planning) to achieve many business objectives.



According to Steve Carson, Executive vice-president with Visibility Corporation, “In an Engineer-to-Order environment highly engineered products are not manufactured on a production line. Contracts involve significant input from both shop floor and office-based resources. The cost of engineering, project managing and installing a project all need to be taken into account when a bid is produced. Once a project is underway, accurate monitoring of all the costs involved is essential. Visibility Project Accounting provides superior facilities for monitoring actual cost against budget. However, like all cost control systems, it is reliant on transactions being collected on a timely basis. Through Visibility, time and material costs can be collected on a real time basis. Project managers and engineers frequently need to spend time on customer sites and the availability of dial-in access to corporate systems will vary greatly depending on their location and time zone.”



vTimeSheet allows engineers, project managers and service engineers to enter their hourly timesheet directly into Visibility through a simple windows form that can be accessed whether they are in their office, on a customer site, or traveling.



vTimeSheet has been developed using the VISIBILITY.net architecture, Visibility’s platform for the next generation of Visibility ERP. The advantage of this is that employees that are not in the office to access the corporate ERP system can still update their timesheets through the Internet, and because it is a ‘zero footprint’ application there is no time wasted waiting for it to download. It can be accessed quickly and yet still provides a highly functional windows look-and-feel.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

marketing@visibility.com

978-694-8000



