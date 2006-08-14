Halldis – Offices and Apartments, For Rentals with Personality

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Halldis is the first Tech Real Estate company in Europe, an innovative system of managing a portfolio of real estate - fast, accessible and flexible – offering immediate short to medium-term corporate, vacation and office rentals (from a minimum of 3 days to more than 1 year) to companies and individuals. Halldis is present in the major Italian (Rome, Milan, Venice, Florence, Turin, Napels) and European cities (Paris).



Halldis has more than 3 years experience in both corporate and vacation rentals. Now Halldis is happy to announce the launch of a new service in order to offer its clients even more complete solutions. Halldis is supplying them the possibility to not only rent fully furnished apartments during their stay abroad but also completely serviced and equipped offices.



No longer the usual residence hotel, but distinctly unique apartments and office spaces. For living and working far from home, whilst still feeling “at home”, Halldis reinterprets traditional residential and commercial spaces, supplying rentals with all the services sought by modern professionals to improve their own and their assigned work and environment.



Furnished and serviced office spaces



Halldis now presents serviced office spaces: furnished offices for rent as individual or shared offices, available from as little as 1 day to as long as over 1 year.



Halldis rents office spaces (serviced offices, conference rooms, show rooms and training spaces) ready for use and ideal to meet most company requirements:



• Zero set-up costs

• Pay per use

• 360° services

• Flexibility, speed, qualitity



This way Halldis offers managers, professionals or companies changing their business location, the possibility of quickly finding completely serviced and equipped offices in strategic areas of major European cities. They are available with utmost flexibility, even for very short periods (trade fairs, business meetings, etc)



One example of offices managed by Halldis is the Business Center at Conca del Naviglio. The Business Center is supplying 40 work stations and 4 meeting rooms. In addition there is an international staff of 5 support personnel. Ideal for temporary work, business meetings, training sessions, presentations and company meetings.



