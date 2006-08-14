Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce Hosts Judy Murdoch of Highly Contagious Marketing for FREE Virtual Assistant Business-Building Webinar August 17

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Many small business owners aspire to building their businesses based on referrals from customers and colleagues. It seems so straightforward: you do a great job for your customers and they spread the word.



So why do so many small businesses struggle to get referrals? To begin with, you have to ask for referrals, and you need to ask in a way that makes it easy for your referral sources to send you prospective customers.



Join marketing expert Judy Murdoch of Highly Contagious Marketing as she speaks to Virtual Assistants on getting more referrals at a free online webinar, Thursday, August 17, sponsored by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce.



During this hour-long presentation, Murdoch will talk to attendees about how to ask for referrals that will bring a steady, growing stream of highly qualified prospects into their businesses.



Virtual Assistants will learn:



-- The single most important reason people give referrals (you may be surprised)

-- The three most deadly sins of referral marketing and how to make sure you do not make them!

-- Who to ask and who not to ask for referrals

-- How to make sure people send you only highly qualified referrals

-- How to inspire and reward the people so they keep sending you referrals



Attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of Murdoch’s More Referrals workbook which includes a hands-on guide to help them get their own referral marketing program off to a strong start.



REGISTRATION INFORMATION: How to Get More Referrals…Now! Presented by Judy Murdoch of Highly Contagious Marketing (http://www.judymurdoch.com), Thursday, August 17; 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST. To register, visit: http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/webinar-registration.htm



ABOUT JUDY MURDOCH:

With over 20 years in the advertising and consumer products marketing fields, Judy Murdoch brings a wealth of business development experience and know-how through her company, Highly Contagious Marketing. Judy has worked with a diverse roster of companies from Fortune 500 to four-person entrepreneurial ventures. Former employers and clients include Helene Curtis, Foote, Cone and Belding, Abbott Labs, General Motors, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Manugistics, and NICE Systems to name just a few. To learn more about Judy and Highly Contagious Marketing, please visit her website at http://www.JudyMurdoch.com



ABOUT THE VACOC:

The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com) is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide to promote shared business interests, opportunities and advancement of the Virtual Assistance profession. The VACOC represents Virtual Assistants who are committed to the profession and building successful businesses. Members enjoy unlimited access to a networking forum, free business resources and tools, Virtual Assistant member directory, low-cost business forms, weekly chat sessions and free monthly guest expert webinars. Join today—it’s FREE!



