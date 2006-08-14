New Project Manager Part of aPriori Technologies Cost Management Implementation Team

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --The aPriori cost management platform uses innovative, patent protected technologies, and is capable of using design information driven off of MCAD geometry. Additionally the ability to model production facilities (including machine capabilities, raw materials, and facility cost structure) and the specific cost accounting methodologies, accurate predictive, allow “forward looking” real time cost estimates.



The firm anticipates huge staff growth for the remainder of 2006. The firm is presently looking to add Project Managers. A Project Manager is a key member in an implementation team that delivers the aPriori cost management platform to a customer and assists the customer, driving quantifiable value in their organization. Project Managers are responsible for managing the timeline, project scope, and deliverables to drive customer satisfaction and referenceability. They will collaborate with the Account Executive to ensure the implementation plan is aligned with the overall account strategy.



Implementations are typically short-term engagements lasting twelve weeks and require a combination of working at the customer facility and at aPriori's Concord office. 40 to 60% travel is required.



aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



“aPriori has customers in a variety of industries including High Technology, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, and Heavy Machinery. Recent customers include John Deere, Panasonic, Thomas & Betts, Flextronics, JLG, and Dana Corporation.”



aPriori

www.aPriori.com

John Busa

jbusa@apriori.com

978-371-2006



