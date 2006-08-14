Warehouse Control Systems QC Software Founder Rich Hite Celebrates Ten Years

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Rich Hite is the founder of QC Software. His vision began in 1996 with the development of QC Navigator™ and has grown into the suite of products known today as QC Enterprise™. Rich oversees the direction and management of the company as well as being a major contributor to all project designs and remains in constant communication with the customer base.



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



Rich has over 35 years of software development experience and over 25 years in the material handling industry. His experiences also include the development of supervisory software for carousels, high speed sorting systems, and real time inventory management systems. He is proficient with UNIX, LINUX and Windows operating systems, Oracle and Sybase databases, in addition to C, JAVA, SQL, and XML software languages.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



