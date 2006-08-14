Technology Group International’s Rebecca Gill Interviewed in Automation.com

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Distribution software is a key element in the automation of supply chain management (SCM) functionality for small to medium size companies. From customer relationship management to inventory control and transportation, finding the best SCM solution ensures superior customer satisfaction for distribution companies across a number of industries. Increasing manufacturing and distribution has become a blended operation. This is according to Thomas R. Cutler at Automation.com (http://www.automation.com/sitepages/pid2494.php).



According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International (www.tgiltd.com), “Smaller companies require quick and easy order management, automatically generated purchase requisitions, and extremely accurate inventory management. For larger firms, SCM distribution software must offer more advanced functionality like online product configuration, multilevel customer price structures, and full replenishment processing (which takes into consideration such elements as momentum, demand, vendor lead times, and minimum order quantities.)”



Gill noted that her company’s technology solution, Enterprise 21, allows manufacturing and distribution companies which require kitting or light manufacturing the ability to take advantage of process and discrete manufacturing functionality in the MRP/MRP II module, while warehouse intensive companies utilize the fully integrated warehouse management system (WMS) to the maximize their return-on-investment (ROI) through the usage of EDI, bar coding, RF, and RFID technologies.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



