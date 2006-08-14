Project-based Visibility Expands VAR network

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Visibility Corporation a leader in ERP solutions for manufacturers of complex products, in the broad category this is called To-Order and includes manufacturers that are ETO, MTO, CTO, and other hybrids or mixed modes. This market is a unique part of the manufacturing community due to the intensive engineering required to design and build end products. The business requirements for these types of companies are more demanding; they require substantially more emphasis in the ERP system in the areas of costing, jobs and projects, service and in the engineering to manufacturing information integration.



Visibility’s long term focus in this market space extends beyond ERP software and client base to include utilizing a VAR channel who shares a similar focus and core competency. According to Stephen Carson, Executive vice president, Visibility uses VARs to sell and implement our ERP solution in this demanding market for the following reasons:



• Expertise – Visibility VARs offer a strong Core Competency in the To-Order market which adds value for clients by truly understanding their business. This experience more optimally can guide them to best practices and facilitates being better able to address the Total Enterprise needs of each organization.

• Delivery – Visibility VARs deliver/implement the Visibility ERP solutions through their generally localized staff, which have a vested interest in the clients’ success, by seeking to establish success stories upon which their own business will benefit exemplified by the clients success.

• Support – The closer proximity and vested interest of Visibility VARs in their customers’ success makes for a stronger relationship, increase in the level of support, and improves customer satisfaction over a traditional direct organization.

• Regional and/or Country specific – Understanding regional markets including logistics, taxes, currencies and language, all contributes to driving down costs while increasing success with close proximity to the support hub. This means Visibility VARS are the hub which incorporates a nurturing process leading to the clients’ success. This applies to North American regions and country specific VARs and around the world

• Responsiveness – Speed of communications and ability to act proactively including minimizing travel limitations facilitates the right actions.

• Lower Cost of Ownership – Visibility believes driving down costs is one of many competitive advantages and sees the Visibility VARs as an extension for clients to be able to achieve that benefit.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

marketing@visibility.com

978-694-8000



