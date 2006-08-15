Mobile Marketing Tour Helps Launch New Brand

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Mobile marketing trailer designed by EventPro assists Nike Bauer Hockey’s new brand launch. This new brand, which combines the innovation of Nike with the hockey tradition of Bauer, will be displayed throughout North America directly to its targeted retailers and consumers, using a customized mobile marketing display trailer during The Nike Bauer Innovation Tour.



Hockey enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting year when the season begins with products from Nike Bauer Hockey promoted in a mobile marketing tour with the help of EventPro. The cornerstone to this tour is an impressive mobile marketing trailer crafted by EventPro, the same company which helps manage the logistics around the tour.



Individuals attending various hockey-related events will have an opportunity to check out the Nike Bauer products on display in the mobile marketing trailer unit. Earlier this year, Nike and Bauer combined its two brands into one single entity, Nike Bauer Hockey. To help communicate the new brand and its innovative products directly to consumers and retailers, Nike Bauer hockey turned to EventPro to help develop a mobile marketing trailer display unit.



"The best way to help introduce the Nike Bauer brand and its products directly to the hockey world in North America is with the direct, face-to-face approach of a mobile marketing tour," said Ed Saunders, U.S. Marketing Manager, Nike Bauer Hockey. "It is an excellent method of bringing the products of our new brand name right to hockey crazy kids and our important retail partners.”



Customization of the display trailer was just the first step in helping Nike Bauer prepare for their "Innovation Tour". EventPro is also playing a key role in the management of this mobile marketing tour. By assisting with the logistics and other arrangements, they have been able to minimize the number of the efforts required when undertaking such a campaign. Unlike many other companies which build customized display trailers, EventPro sets itself apart from the competition by offering all the ancillary services required for mobile marketing tours. In each case, EventPro's clients determine the extent of assistance they will use.



"Be on the lookout for the Nike Bauer Hockey Innovation Tour,” Saunders said. "You'll be impressed with our products and the power of a well-designed mobile marketing tour."



A leader in the mobile marketing and event management industry for over a decade, EventPro's name has become synonymous with mobile marketing tours, customized-trailer construction and leasing plans.



