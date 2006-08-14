Spectacular Teens Help Their Communities and Earn College Scholarships

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --In an effort to promote higher education and encourage community involvement, Prom Wishes, a northern Indiana prom and party supply catalog and website company recently awarded $15,000 in scholarships through a program it initiated January 2005.



The scholarship program was open to any high school senior planning to attend an accredited public or private college, university, or trade/vocational school and required applicants to write an essay entitled, “Wish for a Better Tomorrow: How can I improve the local community?” A total of 11 finalists (one receiving a $5,000 scholarship and 10 each receiving a $1,000 scholarship) were chosen on the basis of scholastics, community involvement, club participation, leadership, and volunteer work.



“As a prom and party supply company since 1926, we’ve been involved with schools directly and indirectly for almost 80 years. We initiated this program to give something back to the community—to support goals of higher education and celebrate the successes and efforts of today’s students,” said Jeanice Croy, ShindigZ by Stumps president.



For a second year in a row, the scholarship committee received more than 5,000 applications and was impressed with not only the quantity, but also the quality of the essays and the achievements of the students. The company will offer this program again next year.



“I am amazed at what some kids are accomplishing. They are using their skills and talents in creative ways to really help their communities,” said Croy. “These students went above and beyond.”



What was most impressive to the committee was that many of the students took the initiative to start their own community service organizations and clubs. For example, the $5,000 winner founded Students Aiding Indigent Families (SAIF), an organization that purchased abandoned and foreclosed homes and remodeled them for underprivileged families so they could buy the homes with no money down and no closing costs.



Other student-founded organizations included the Care Bags Foundation — an organization that provided small bags of essential and fun items to displaced and disadvantaged children; Operation: Iraqi Smiles ― a group that collected and redistributed much needed school supplies to Iraqi children; and Cassie’s Toy Box ― an organization that collected and distributed toys to pediatric cancer patients in the community.



A link to all of the scholarship winners can be found at www.promwishescatalog.com. The company lists all the winners along with an excerpt from each of their essays and a brief description of their achievements.



“It has given us great pleasure as a company to not only award these exceptional achievements but to call attention to them as well,” said Croy. “In fact, I brought the essays home for my kids to read.”



In addition to the scholarship, the company also awarded each of the winners’ high schools and community organizations with $500 Prom Wishes gift certificates.



“We will continue to offer this scholarship opportunity,” said Croy. “I’m already excited for next year.”



Prom Wishes is a prom and party supply catalog and a member of the ShindigZ by Stumps family of brands located in South Whitley, Ind. Since 1926, ShindigZ by Stumps has been America's leading supplier of prom and party supplies. With more than 38,000 products, 18 different catalogs, and nine distinct websites, ShindigZ by Stumps provides customers with the complete party solution. For more information about Prom Wishes and its parent company, ShindigZ by Stumps, go to www.stumpsparty.com. To visit the Prom Wishes website, go to www.promwishescatalog.com.



