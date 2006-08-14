InterAKT Announces MX AJAX Toolbox

Bucharest, RO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --InterAKT Online announced today the release of MX AJAX Toolbox. This Dreamweaver extension empowers web developers and designers to build AJAX sites. You can now integrate AJAX controls and widgets into your existing projects or build complete AJAX sites from scratch.



"This toolbox is nothing short of revolutionary! I've been playing around with several of the open source ajax libraries, but they can't compare with the simplicity of implementation that InterAKT's MX AJAX toolbox enables.” Timothy Rand– MX AJAX Toolbox customer



The functionalities you can find in this new product include:



• AJAX dynamic table

• Drag and drop

• AJAX photo gallery

• Graceful degradation

• AJAX site wizard

• Accordion

• Tabset

• Collapsible region

• Edit-in-place

• Dialog box

• Rating widget

• Suggest text field



MX AJAX Toolbox customers benefit from the professional support trough product forums, solid documentation and tutorials. You can find more information about MX AJAX Toolbox here: http://www.interaktonline.com/go/MXAJAXToolbox/



On the MX AJAX Toolbox website you can find a 30-day free trial with all features included. Contact InterAKT Online for volume and educational discounts.



ABOUT INTERAKT

InterAKT (http://www.interaktonline.com/ ) aims to simplify web development. The company is one of the leaders in the Dreamweaver extensions market – with a large client base of almost 10.000 commercial clients. Our line of products has gradually expanded to include software tools that simplify web development on platforms such as Eclipse and .NET, offering developers productivity tools for their day to day work.



Visit http://www.interaktonline.com/ for more information on InterAKT and our products!



