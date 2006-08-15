Avangate Sponsors ISDEF Autumn 2006

Amstelveen, Amsterdam, NL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Avangate, provider of eCommerce services for electronic software distribution, will sponsor ISDEF autumn 2006, the 5th Anniversary conference of the Independent Software Developers Forum in Moscow. The autumn edition of this year will take place at the Holiday Inn Moscow Sokolniki, October 5th to 8th 2006.



ISDEF is a key host of discussions on software market developments and trends, an important event for software developers and vendors in Russia and surrounding countries, as well as for major players in the software industry.



“Avangate also sponsored the 2006 spring edition of ISDEF, where we delivered a presentation on cost effective approaches to marketing strategy for online software vendors. For the first time sponsoring a Russian event, Avangate was well received by conference attendees.



We have since become a member of the ISDEF Association, which enables us to know our partners better, respond to their needs accordingly and to exchange easier ideas and knowledge with professionals in the field.” commented Cristian Badea, Chief Information Officer at Avangate.



ISDEF was formed in late 2002 and the association’s conferences have become one of the high-profile international events. The previous ISDEF 2005 conference attracted over 500 participants. More information about ISDEF can be found at: www.isdef.org/en



