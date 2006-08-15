Stolen Car Recovery Is On The Decline. How Safe Is Your Car?

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Auto theft is a big business. In the past few years, a dramatic decline in the recovery of stolen vehicles has become an increasing concern. The Ontario recovery rate is down to 70% from 90-95% and the Quebec recovery rate is now less than 50%, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.



Where is your vehicle most likely to be stolen? Where is it safest? The following provinces are ranked highest to lowest for theft rates per 100,000 population.



1. Manitoba

2. British Columbia

3. Alberta

4. North West Territories

5. Saskatchewan

6. Nunavut

7. Quebec

8. Yukon

9. Ontario

10. Nova Scotia

11. New Brunswick

12. Prince Edward Island

13. Newfoundland and Labrador



Statistics Canada, Crimes rates by offences, by province and territory, 2005. Per 100,000 population.



According to the IBC, vehicle theft costs Canadians an estimated $1.2 billion annually. Who pays for all these costs? You do. We all do. The majority of these losses are made up through our insurance premiums.



Is your car safe? Follow these simple tips from the Vehicle Information Centre of Canada to help deter car thieves.



• Always lock your vehicle.

• Never leave your keys in an unattended vehicle. Many vehicles are regularly stolen from store parking lots and gas stations.

• Use good judgment in choosing parking locations.

• When parking at airports, and other large pay parking lots, never leave the parking claim check in the vehicle.

• Keep valuables, especially cellular telephones and notebook computers, out of sight.

• If your vehicle is equipped with a security system, make sure it is in good working order and activated. Your owner's manual or dealership should be able to answer any questions about your system.

• Factory installed security systems are sometimes deactivated when remote control starters are installed. If you have a remote starter, or intend to have one installed, ask your installer how it will affect your security system.



