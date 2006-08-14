EvolvePoint Releases Update to its FeedCraft RSS Marketing and Publishing Service

Blacksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --EvolvePoint, an RSS feed services company based in Blacksburg, VA, has released a new version of its FeedCraft RSS feed marketing and publishing solution.



FeedCraft, a web-based RSS feed marketing and publishing solution, now offers an improved user interface, RSS feed management enhancements, and video podcasting capability. Also added in the new release are improved branding capabilities for RSS feeds and additional features on the FeedCraft browser friendly RSS feed page.



Tom Markiewicz, chief executive officer of EvolvePoint, explained the focus on continual improvement through regular and frequent product releases: “At EvolvePoint, we constantly strive to create an easy to use experience for creating and publishing RSS feeds for marketing. As a leader in the RSS feed marketing space, our company is continuing to listen to its customers and upgrade the FeedCraft service on a regular basis,” said Markiewicz.



FeedCraft offers RSS feed marketing solutions in a range of product plans starting with a free plan to enable any organization to begin creating RSS feeds. A full list of features, including the recent update, can be found on the FeedCraft web site at http://www.feedcraft.com.



EvolvePoint provides RSS feed marketing and publishing services to business, including RSS feed creation, management, tracking and search. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at http://www.evolvepoint.com. EvolvePoint is located in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg, VA.



