Parkville, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --VistaArtShow.com, an international online artist exhibition gallery, has announced the Call For Entries to “Wildlife in Nature.” The Wildlife in Nature Exhibition is a professionally juried show for original paintings and drawings depicting wildlife, or animals in their natural surroundings. This show is for 2-dimensional original artwork only. Photography or computer generated work is not accepted for this show.



“Wildlife in Nature” will be exhibited from November 1, 2006 to December 31, 2006 at www.VistaArtShow.com The juror will choose the Vista “Best 50” from all entries received. Prize money will be awarded for 1st through 5th place. The Grand Prize winner will earn a $300 cash prize and the coveted “Vista” trophy. Vista “Best 50” Certificates will be awarded to all finalists. Entry deadline is October 16, 2006. First entry is $20; 2 entries $30; 3 entries $40; 4 -5 entries $50. Full details and entry forms are available at www.VistaArtShow.com



Vista Art Show is an innovative, international, online art exhibition site for established and emerging artists. We are unique, in that we offer artists multiple methods of being recognized and exhibited, with an emphasis on creating cost-effective sales opportunities for the artists. Our bi-monthly competitions are juried by respected and qualified jurors. Every two months, a different type of exhibition is posted, so that artists of all types have an opportunity to show with Vista. Future shows include Abstract and Contemporary, Landscapes, Photography, Impressionism, Faces and Portraits, and more.



With each winning entry, artists receive one year of free representation of their winning work in the Vista Art Show online archive. Plus, we actively promote our artists to patrons and collectors around the world through professional promotion and publicity efforts. In addition, our “featured artist” section allows artists the opportunity to showcase their work to thousands of people around the world every month.



Vista Art Show is operated by a collection of arts professionals, working together to provide cost-effective methods for artists of all types and skill levels to advance their careers. For more information, go to www.VistaArtShow.com



