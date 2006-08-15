QC Enterprise Now the Leader in Warehouse Control System

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Traditionally, a Warehouse Control System (WCS) executes instructions provided by an upper level host system, such as an ERP system or a WMS system. QC Enterprise, on the other hand, is a true Tier 1 WCS which provides advanced management capabilities including inventory control, resource scheduling and order management.



QC Enterprise is a suite of software products that encompasses all of the tools necessary to efficiently and economically operate a warehouse or distribution center. QC Software, through over ten years of research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed QC Enterprise to be modular in nature, easily configurable, platform independent, and with a scalable architecture, to satisfy the needs of any size warehouse.



QC Enterprise is comprised of four tightly integrated modules which provide state of the art warehousing capabilities and the QC Toolkit to easily configure QC Enterprise and its modules to fit any warehouse environment.



These modules are QC Navigator™, QC OMS™, QC IMS™, and QC SMS™.



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.

The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



Thomas A. Verzi Jr.

VP Sales & Marketing

TomVerzi@qcsoftware.com

QC Software, Inc.

www.qcsoftware.com

(513) 469-1424



