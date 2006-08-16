Pixels for Talladega Nights

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --The struggles to attain and maintain NASCAR fame are legendary. As stated in the NASCAR parody Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” But if you can't even get in the race, then you can't be either first or last.



No one knows this more than the drivers trying to get into "the show," the bright lights of NASCAR's major leagues and Nextel cup racing. Drivers like Ryan Seaman - 2004 Busch East Sunoco Rookie of the Year, volunteer fireman and heavy equipment operator in Toms River, New Jersey.



Ryan's struggle, like so many talented young drivers, is not how to hold on to "a smokin' hot wife," but how to obtain the funding to keep the racecar's engine "smokin' hot."



While premier NASCAR drivers find it easy to find the sponsors and advertising to keep a car in top gear and maintain a high quality crew, it's not so easy for drivers just starting out.



Enter some unique solutions. Redline Entertainment, for example, has created a replica of Ryan Seaman's car on its web site http://www.sponsorstock.com. For a nominal fee, starting at $25, small and medium sized businesses and those who cannot afford the large fees associated with advertising on the "sheet metal" - the real race cars - can buy a pixel or pixels on the replica of Ryan's car on sponsorstock.com. The money goes to support to support Ryan's NASCAR Dream and the sponsors getlisted on the web site and all promotional material used to promote the site. Not a bad deal really as they are promoting the site, and Ryan's Seaman's NASCAR Dream, pretty heavily.





