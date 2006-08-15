Modular Building Manufacturer to Reduce Manual Processes with DEACOM ERP

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, announces that Blazer Industries will implement the DEACOM ERP system to fully integrate manufacturing operations and reduce procedural inefficiencies, including duplicate entries and manual processes.



The largest producer of modular space in the Northwestern United States, Blazer Industries was hindered by separate software systems and a number of labor-intensive procedures that slowed productivity. In order to increase output and profitability, Blazer Industries chose the industry-specific DEACOM ERP system based on its breadth of functionality within the single, integrated software system.



With DEACOM, Blazer Industries employees will be able to perform in-depth material and inventory tracking, manage vendors with an infinite amount of user-definable fields, visually schedule jobs using drag-and-drop calendar tools, and seamlessly link to estimating and design software systems, among other tasks.



Kelly Hays, Controller of Blazer Industries, reports, “The DEACOM ERP system was the end-to-end business solution we were looking for. Not only will DEACOM help us to establish effective controls from the order entry process to shipping, but DEACOM’s built-in configurability will allow the system to grow with us as we continually strive to give our customers the best value available at a fair price.”



Blazer Industries is expected to go live in January of 2007.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.



