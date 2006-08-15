Christopher Donegan Rejoins Downer & Company

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market corporate acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to welcome Christopher M. Donegan as the newest member of the firm’s associate team. Mr. Donegan rejoined Downer & Company following the completion of his M.B.A. program at the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business where he received the Stern Scholar designation. He will be based out of Downer & Company’s Boston office.



Mr. Donegan spent four years with Downer & Company in an analyst role before attending business school. “We are delighted that Chris has returned to Downer & Company to continue his career,” said Arthur Gottlieb, Managing Director. “We are confident that Chris will make an immediate and positive contribution to each of his client engagements and expect that he will be a valuable addition to our professional staff.” As Associate, Mr. Donegan will be responsible for managing and supporting deal activities, including facilitating client communications, completing industry research, and generating financial analyses for international transactions executed out of the Boston office.



Prior to working for Downer & Company from 2000-2004, Mr. Donegan was as an equity analyst at Conning & Company. He is a cum laude graduate of Amherst College, where he was a member of the varsity football team. He lives in Charlestown, Massachusetts.



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the "International Cross-Border Deal of 2004" and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.



