The Edge Virtual Assistance Looks Set to Assist Busy REALTORs®

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --The Edge Virtual Assistance is proud to add Virtual Real Estate Assistance to their list of services offered. Ros Null owner/operator of The Edge says, “The Edge has been aimed largely at the Film Industry, however I recently became aware of a serious need for this service among REALTORS®”



According to the National Association of Realtors, 7% of REALTORS® are currently doing 93% of the sales. This is an eye opening statistic for many Real Estate Professionals, (REPs), who are still not making use of every available marketing opportunity and all avenues of support.



According to Michael Russer, also known as Mr. Internet® and President of Russer Communications, “The real estate industry has become far too complex and detail oriented for Sales Associates to do it all themselves and still have a life, and most sales professionals don’t have the budget, space, or management ability to support having traditional, on-site assistance.”



Russer is well known for his promotion of Virtual Outsourcing to REPs and he doesn’t just talk the talk, Russer himself has Virtual Assistants partnering with him in various aspects of his own business interests.



The new services on offer at The Edge are geared towards assistance with Lead Management and Listing Coordination as well as the design and production of various marketing materials. Null suspects that her most popular service will be Listing Coordination which is a comprehensive service covering new listings from start to sold!



While this is a new service offered by The Edge, Virtual Assistants partnering with REALTORs® is not a new phenomenon, I have two virtual assistants whom I never see that help me dominate my market,” says Rob Levy, one of the highest producing Prudential sales associates in the Portland, OR, area, “Anyone who thinks that great REALTOR® support is hard and expensive to come by absolutely must open their eyes to the awesome possibilities of virtual outsourcing.”



