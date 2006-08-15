BGT Partners Wins 2006 Ektron All-Star Award

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --BGT Partners, a full-service interactive marketing and technology consultancy, today announced that they have been chosen as a 2006 Ektron All-Star. This is BGT’s second consecutive year receiving this distinction. This year, BGT is receiving the honor for the redesign and launch of Bright House Network’s consumer web portal, www.mybrighthouse.com. The site was chosen as the best utility site, representing an innovative and effective implementation of CMS400.NET, Ektron’s all-in-one application for creating, deploying and managing interactive web, intranet and extranet sites.



“Successful websites are special blends of designers’ creative talents, developers’ technical savvy and forward-thinking strategies,” said Bill Rogers, founder and chief executive officer, Ektron. “Ektron’s All-Stars know what they want their websites to do, and BGT Partners has demonstrated excellence in developing a site for Bright House Networks that raises the quality of customer service for hundreds of thousands of customers in across the country with new, self-service-oriented sites. The Bright House Networks/BGT Partners website collaboration has made it easy for customers to troubleshoot in-home cable equipment issues, compare service plans, order new services and pay bills online.”



BGT integrated Ektron’s CMS400.NET all-in-one web content management platform for creating, deploying and managing the user-friendly Bright House portal. Visitors to the site enjoy a visually satisfying, easily navigable experience, which offers features including online ordering, self-help, web bill pay, interactive product guides and special web promotions. Over the next two months, BGT will deploy an additional ten sites in English and Spanish for Bright House Networks, ensuring all customers across all markets enjoy the same level of web service.



Each year, All-Star entries are judged based on how Ektron’s web content management software has impacted their organizations. Criteria includes how the Ektron-powered websites meet business and technical goals, advance online strategies, better satisfy site visitors, produce tangible return on investment and support effective business processes. This year’s winners were chosen from more than 100 nominations. For more information, visit www.ektron.com/allstar.



About Bright House Networks

Bright House Networks serves more than two million customers in several large markets including Bakersfield, California; Birmingham, Alabama; Detroit, Michigan; Indianapolis, Indiana; Orlando, Florida (Central Florida Division) and Tampa Bay, Florida along with several other smaller systems in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The high-growth Tampa/Central Florida markets are contiguous and form one of the country’s largest cable clusters.



Bright House Networks is owned by the Time Warner Entertainment - Advance/Newhouse Partnership -- and managed on a day to day basis by Advance/Newhouse Communications. For more information, visit www.mybrighthouse.com.



About BGT Partners

BGT Partners is a full-service interactive agency that helps organizations strengthen their brand and business relationships through creative, technology-based solutions. BGT’s ability to design and implement marketing solutions focused on market and user insight, performance analytics, and brand strategy continue to attract such clients as the 2008 Beijing Olympic Committee, Avaya, Sony, Walt Disney World Company, and Carnival Cruise Lines.



A privately held company with offices in Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and France, BGT has earned the reputation as one of the Global 2000's foremost professional services firms, delivering business, creative and technology solutions to companies around the world since 1996. With a long list of repeat, satisfied clients, key strategic partners, and highly experienced and talented staff, BGT is well positioned to meet the increasing and changing demands of its global customers.



For more information on BGT Partners, please visit www.bgtpartners.com.



About Ektron

Ektron’s web content management and authoring solutions are affordable for any organization and simple enough for anyone to use, yet offer webmasters, designers and developers all the tools they need to create, deploy and manage interactive web, intranet and extranet sites in one platform. With Ektron CMS400.NET, companies can do what they want on the Web, including developing rich sites for personal, two-way communication with visitors, building community through memberships, blogs and forums, and attracting more repeat visits using RSS feeds and web alerts to increase business opportunities. An open API allows for easy customization and extension. Ektron is headquartered in Amherst, N.H., and has more than 15,000 customer implementations worldwide, including Unilever, Intel and Pfizer. For more information, visit www.ektron.com.



