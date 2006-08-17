A New Innovative Tool for Garage Designing

St.Georges, QB, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2006 --Garaga’s new design center is now online with direct access at www.garagadesign.com. Home owners and contractors that use the Internet can easily design their own garage door in 5 simple and clear steps. In only few clicks, you can create your own garage project by entering your customized parameters and then print it out. A simple visit will reveal the variety of choices available in colour, models, windows and insulation options that can be combined to make your choice!



From virtual to reality



While you will browse our design center, you’ll see that the Garaga design center reflects the latest trends in the market. You will be pleased to know that the design of the site is attractive and realistic, integrating the stylish vinyl and brick colours to the virtual facades. In 5 easy steps, you can choose successively the home facade, the door, the appropriate insulation and the model, the colour and the windows. The site allows you to choose the doors width by entering your own measurements. After putting the finishing touch on your garage door, you can easily print out your project and fill out an online request for a quotation. Internet users can also have direct access to a high-resolution picture bank to assist in making their choice. Furthermore, you can easily print out a technical sheet to and bring it to your local Garaga dealer for a quotation. You will be pleased to know that the new design center is optimised and functional with all commonly used Web navigators on PC and Macintosh Systems.



Choosing a garage door is not an easy task. Garaga understands this and is there to help home owners and contractors by creating this practical and attractive tool. Experience the www.garagadesign.com and create your own garage door!



Garaga Inc. is a Canadian family-owned company. Founded in 1983, Garaga is one of the largest manufacturers of sectional garage doors in Canada. Garaga operate two manufacturing plants; Barrie (ON) and Saint Georges (QC) which is also the corporate headquarters.





